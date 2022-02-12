City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $516.66

Shares of City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 516.66 ($6.99) and traded as low as GBX 504 ($6.82). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.82), with a volume of 12,561 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of £255.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 505.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 516.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.80%.

In other City of London Investment Group news, insider Barry Aling bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($321,839.08).

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

