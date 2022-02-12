CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $182.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.28. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.81 and a beta of 1.20. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,653,000 after buying an additional 403,767 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 793,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,579,000 after buying an additional 50,260 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 737,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,879,000 after buying an additional 97,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,073,000 after buying an additional 50,437 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

