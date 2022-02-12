Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1,616.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,249 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Columbia Sportswear worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.