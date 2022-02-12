Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.33

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.89. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 1,019 shares trading hands.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

