Conceal (CCX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,719.00

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $6,719.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,578,140 coins and its circulating supply is 12,014,224 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

