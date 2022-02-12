Contrasting Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) & Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB)

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lizhi and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lizhi -7.16% -72.00% -27.19% Outbrain -1.44% 406.80% 6.60%

4.9% of Lizhi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Outbrain shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lizhi and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lizhi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outbrain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lizhi currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 451.95%. Outbrain has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.75%. Given Lizhi’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lizhi is more favorable than Outbrain.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lizhi and Outbrain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lizhi $230.33 million 0.31 -$12.60 million ($0.45) -3.42 Outbrain $767.14 million 0.93 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than Lizhi.

Summary

Outbrain beats Lizhi on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lizhi Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content. The company has collaboration agreements with Xpeng Motors, GAC AION New Energy Automobile, and GAC Motor, as well as with BYD DiLink and Huawei Mobile Services. Lizhi Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Outbrain Company Profile

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

