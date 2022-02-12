Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 165.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 87,385 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Copa worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 88.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $146,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter worth $291,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

CPA stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

