CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.18.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRSP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company.

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CRSP opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.61. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,789,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,865,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

