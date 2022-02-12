Critical Contrast: Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) & Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

26.2% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.11, meaning that its share price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Asensus Surgical and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asensus Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 415.73%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asensus Surgical and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 57.35 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -2.28 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asensus Surgical.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.