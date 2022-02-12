CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.86.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $241,566.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,055 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,846,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $181.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $150.02 and a one year high of $298.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.47, a PEG ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

