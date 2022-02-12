Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $8.80. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 1,972 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cryo-Cell International during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

