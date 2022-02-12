Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00037737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

