CWV Chain Market Capitalization Tops $10.07 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $7,050.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.86 or 0.06869931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,245.75 or 1.00186066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00049055 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

