CWV Chain Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.27 million and approximately $6,392.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00045120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,900.18 or 0.06872844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,203.79 or 1.00014508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00049069 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006359 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

