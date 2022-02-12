DAO Maker (DAO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.23 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004892 BTC on major exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $143.29 million and approximately $4.23 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,861.87 or 0.06833661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,013.44 or 1.00321107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049068 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 69,934,570 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.