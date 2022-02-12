Dash Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $166.00 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $104.48 or 0.00245987 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005424 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000867 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016707 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,575,850 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.