DeFi Pulse Index Price Hits $178.09 on Top Exchanges (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (CURRENCY:DPI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $99.55 million and approximately $368,777.00 worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for $178.09 or 0.00422350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00104220 BTC.

About DeFi Pulse Index

DPI is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol . DeFi Pulse Index’s official website is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

