Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

