Dether 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,892.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Dether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $398,397.21 and $23,892.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00038076 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00104174 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dether’s official website is dether.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.