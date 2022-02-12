DIA (DIA) Market Cap Hits $58.71 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. One DIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a market cap of $58.71 million and $17.26 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DIA has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00037811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00104862 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 60,074,878 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

