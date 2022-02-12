DigitalBits (XDB) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.96 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $319.55 million and $1.96 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00246215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005474 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000128 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, "DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. "

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

