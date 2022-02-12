DinoSwap Price Reaches $0.0441 on Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $62,960.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00045109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.06 or 0.06895896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,211.55 or 0.99924653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00049461 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006374 BTC.

DinoSwap Coin Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 80,484,664 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

