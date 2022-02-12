Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Stock Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.56

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.56 and traded as high as $35.58. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 29,394,895 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 49.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

