Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$3.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$2.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$374.09 million and a P/E ratio of 23.54.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.