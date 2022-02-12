Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:DIV opened at C$3.06 on Friday. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of C$2.39 and a twelve month high of C$3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The company has a market cap of C$374.09 million and a PE ratio of 23.54.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

