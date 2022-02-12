Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion and $650.30 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00299333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013962 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001028 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

