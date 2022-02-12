Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.88. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOV opened at $160.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.28. Dover has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

