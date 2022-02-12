Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.53

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.53 and traded as low as C$15.90. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 793,216 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.53.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

