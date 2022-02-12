DubaiCoin (DBIX) 1-Day Volume Tops $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022277 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015831 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004193 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001418 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.