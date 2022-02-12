EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.70 and traded as high as C$6.02. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 33,970 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$329.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 17.59 and a current ratio of 18.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.70.

In other EcoSynthetix news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$558,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$638,485.92.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

