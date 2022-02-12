Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $356,069.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $356,069.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.75 or 0.06894621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.31 or 0.99912786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006355 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

