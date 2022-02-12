Electrify.Asia 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,874.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $480,699.57 and approximately $19,874.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00037688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00104944 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.