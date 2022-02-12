Emerald Crypto (EMD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. Emerald Crypto has a market capitalization of $246,446.23 and approximately $12.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

