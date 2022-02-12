Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.32.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last quarter.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$55.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.68. The stock has a market cap of C$112.57 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$42.98 and a 52-week high of C$55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

