Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,151 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after buying an additional 47,360 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

