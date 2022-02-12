EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $7.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.75 or 0.06894621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,282.31 or 0.99912786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049187 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006355 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

