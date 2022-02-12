Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Danske downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Monday, November 15th.

EQNR opened at $31.93 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

