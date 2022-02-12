ESBC Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $54,955.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ESBC has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 160.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

