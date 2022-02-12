Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

NYSE:AQUA opened at $43.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.