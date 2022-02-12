Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Update

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 328.3% from the January 15th total of 863,800 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of XCUR stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Exicure has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($3.68) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XCUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of Exicure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Exicure during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exicure by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the period. 38.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

