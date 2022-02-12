EXRNchain (EXRN) Price Down 14.5% This Week

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One EXRNchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EXRNchain has a market cap of $1.89 million and $9,005.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00037715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00105002 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

EXRNchain Coin Trading

