Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can Buys Shares of 572,954 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 572,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,445,000. International Seaways makes up 0.3% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owned approximately 2.04% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

INSW opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $824.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.23.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

