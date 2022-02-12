FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0004

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $51,680.10 and approximately $153.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044882 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,874.45 or 0.06835732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,998.82 or 0.99877566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00047376 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00049453 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.