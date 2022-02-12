Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,953,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Fastenal worth $255,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at about $3,871,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 333.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $1,319,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,455,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,683,000 after buying an additional 792,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 264.4% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

