FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

FAT Brands has increased its dividend by 44.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of FAT Brands stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.04. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

