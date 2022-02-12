Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.38.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $385,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.