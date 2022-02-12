Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,164 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 436,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,499,000 after buying an additional 14,424 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after buying an additional 216,273 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 65.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.03 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

