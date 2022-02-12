Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.82% of Ferro worth $13,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Ferro by 21.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,608,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 1,293,827 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,834,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 113,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 272,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOE stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

