First Manhattan Co. Has $1.14 Million Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 143.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 100,114 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 60.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $30.37 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

