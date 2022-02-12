First Manhattan Co. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,960 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

LULU opened at $316.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.